Glaubt Ihr, Ihr könnt uns demütigen?

Weil es ja auch um Palästina geht & man nicht genug Werbung für die Aktion machen kann:

Fly the flag of Palestine

https://www.ihrc.org.uk/activities/campa...ne-july-2014-2/





*Al-Quds Day 2020: Fly the Flag*



Dear friends,



We would like to bring to your attention that this year Al-Quds Day and Al-Nakba Day are falling within the same week at the end of the month of Ramadan, and although it is parting with the usual routine of having a rally and demonstration in cities around the world, this year, due to the Covid19 pandemic, we have decided to hold a global campaign to "Fly the Flag" outside homes, businesses and from our cars.



As you know each year, many people rally on Quds day to voice their support for the Palestinian nation and repeat their call for an end to the Zionist regime’s atrocities and occupation of Palestine. Many others also mark the annual Al Nakba Day, the Day of Catastrophe, remembering the massacre and expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and the depopulation and destruction of their towns and villages to make way for the Zionist settlers in 1948.



This presents a wonderful opportunity for activists and freedom loving people around the world to unite in soldarity with the cause of Palestine and partake in this unique campaign during these extraordinary times.



We are asking supporters around the world to help where ever possible by spreading information about the "Fly the Flag" campaign.

The idea is simple. Fly the Palestine flag outside your home, work place or from your car, take a picture and upload it to social media telling us your location whilst using the hashtag #AlqudsDay2020.



More information about this campaign can be found here:

https://www.ihrc.org.uk/activities/campa...ne-july-2014-2/



We look forward to having your support and are keen to get your feedback on the campaign.



Together we can make this campaign global and make a difference in otherwise difficult circumstances.



Best regards,



Al-Quds Day Committee

quds@ihrc.org